'Namkoong Min's wife' Jin Ah-reum, really a mother who gave birth in July?... An unbelievable flat stomach and slender legs

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Model and actress Jin Ah-reum shared an update, showing off her unchanged beauty and slender proportions even after giving birth.

Jin Ah-reum recently posted photos of herself on social media along with the message, "Have a joyful and bountiful Chuseok."

In the photos, Jin Ah-reum is enjoying the autumn atmosphere at a cafe and spending a relaxing time. Her long, shapely legs and slim silhouette stand out, befitting her background as a model.

In particular, Jin Ah-reum, who gave birth to a son last July, drew attention by showing off a slim figure that made it hard to believe she had recently given birth. Even in the relaxed setting, her trim silhouette and unchanged beauty captured attention.

Fans continued to show interest in Jin Ah-reum's appearance, which still boasted model-like proportions after childbirth.

Meanwhile, Jin Ah-reum and actor Namkoong Min became a married couple after holding a wedding ceremony in October 2022 following a long-term relationship. The two welcomed a son last July, becoming parents about four years after their marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.