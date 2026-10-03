Kim Jang-hoon Upset Over Absurd False Report: "Performed at a Market Because He Was Behind on Rent? I Did It for Free to Help Revive Local Commerce"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Singer Kim Jang-hoon opened up about how upset he was by an absurd false report about him in the past.

On the 3rd, a video titled "Cheerful Suptunhoon (aka Kim Jang-hoon) Deeply Moved by Hong-ryeol's Gift #LeeHongryeol #KimJanghoon #Suptunhoon #HwagokNambuMarket" was released on the YouTube channel Lee Hong-ryeol TV. In the video, Lee Hong-ryeol visited Hwagok Nambu Market with Kim Jang-hoon, who appeared as a guest, and looked around the traditional market.

That day, Kim Jang-hoon introduced himself as an "ambassador for traditional markets," expressing his special affection for them. He then recalled an episode involving an absurd false report that emerged when he performed at a traditional market in the past.

Kim Jang-hoon explained, "The market's business district had been devastated by the spread of MERS. So I went there to put on a signature performance to help revive local commerce. Of course, I paid my own way to go."

He continued, "But then one broadcast reported, 'He performed at a market to pay his overdue rent,'" describing how the false report had upset him at the time.

Kim Jang-hoon said the report had even caused his family to worry. He lamented, "I felt truly sorry for my mother. I had simply forgotten that two months' rent was overdue..."

After hearing this, Lee Hong-ryeol comforted Kim Jang-hoon, saying, "Even when you explain things plainly and honestly, they can still be distorted."

Meanwhile, Kim Jang-hoon is known as one of the entertainment industry's leading celebrity philanthropists, with total donations reportedly exceeding 20 billion won.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.