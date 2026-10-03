“At This Rate, You’ll Get into Serious Trouble”: “Pregnant” Kim Ji-min Staggers While Shaking Her Hair After a Shower, Worrying Fans

[Sportschosun reporter Park Aram] Comedian Kim Ji-min has drawn attention by sharing a comical video showing her life during pregnancy.

On the 3rd, Kim Ji-min posted a video on social media with the caption, "Does age matter or not?!"

The video first showed pop stars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, both of whom remain highly active in their 50s. The two displayed remarkable energy as they performed rhythmic dances using their voluminous hair.

Kim Ji-min then appeared in the video. While lifting her towel-wrapped hair, she suddenly staggered and appeared to lose her balance to one side. The footage also showed her briefly steadying herself with a hand to her head.

Kim Ji-min amused viewers by juxtaposing her own footage with scenes of the pop stars performing flashy dances. Even while pregnant, she shared a glimpse of her daily life in her characteristically playful way.

Viewers found the video amusing but also expressed concern about Kim Ji-min’s health. Comments included, "I thought it would be even worse after having the baby lol—what an acting master," "You could get seriously hurt, so be careful," and "Please don’t overdo it. Since you’re pregnant, take especially good care of yourself."

Meanwhile, Kim Ji-min married comedian Kim Jun-ho in July last year. She received many congratulations after announcing her pregnancy one year into their marriage, and their baby is reportedly a boy.

Now 19 weeks pregnant, Kim Ji-min continues to share updates about her pregnancy with fans on social media.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.