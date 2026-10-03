Choi Kang-hee's Return After Five Years Brings Song Eun-i to Tears: "I Considered Retiring Because Life in Entertainment Was So Difficult" (Omniscient Interfering View)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] MBC's Omniscient Interfering View will reveal the moment Choi Kang-hee returns to acting after a five-year hiatus.

The 418th episode of Munhwa Broadcasting (MBC)'s entertainment program Omniscient Interfering View, airing today (the 3rd), will feature Choi Kang-hee's return to the stage in the play Closer after a five-year break from acting. Choi devoted considerable passion and care to her comeback, personally preparing her costumes and props and repeatedly practicing how to gather her props with her eyes closed for quick changes during blackouts. Viewers will get a long-awaited chance to see her transform into Anna, a photographer, and deliver everything from deeply emotional scenes to a kiss scene.

Choi's closest friends will share that meaningful moment with her. Song Eun-i, the head of her agency, and singer Oh Ji-eun, who reportedly provided considerable help with preparations for the play, will watch the performance from the audience. Song Eun-i is said to be unable to hold back her emotions even during the announcement before the show begins. The program will also share behind-the-scenes stories of Choi's intense work on Anna's emotional arc, which she studied closely with others during the after-party. Adding to the laughter is an amusing incident in which Choi walked out still wearing a clock used as a prop, prompting the unexpected misunderstanding that she was a "prop thief."

The reason Choi Kang-hee stepped away from acting will also be revealed. She said life in the entertainment industry felt "as difficult as city life for someone who had lived in the countryside," and that she had considered retiring because she felt she was not suited to being an actress. Song Eun-i, who witnessed the five-year hiatus from the closest vantage point, will share her candid thoughts through tears. The program will also reveal the moving journey from the moment Choi told fans about her hiatus to her return as an actress.

After a long break, Choi Kang-hee's happy second act as an actress begins with her standing before an audience in the first play of her career. It can be seen on MBC's Omniscient Interfering View, airing at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, the 3rd.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.