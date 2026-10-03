"Chairwoman Chung Yoo-kyung's daughter" Annie gets nervous while introducing the Shinsegae family's dogs: "What if he says we trained them wrong?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] Annie of the group ALLDAY PROJECT appeared nervous when she met Kang Hyung-wook with her dogs Echo and Coda.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel "Bodeum TV by Kang Hyung-wook" released a video titled "ALLDAY PROJECT's Annie Brings Two Large Dogs to Show Kang Hyung-wook a Strange Trick." In the video, Annie appeared with her dogs Echo and Coda and shared various stories.

Annie first explained the stories behind the dogs' names. She said, "My mom and dad came up with them," explaining, "Echo means 'echo,' and there is an English name called 'Dakota.' Coda is shortened from that name, and by combining the two, you can shorten them to 'Echo-Coda.'"

Annie admitted that she had been extremely nervous even before meeting Kang Hyung-wook.

Annie said, "Echo worked really hard to lose weight so she could appear here. We were really nervous about coming on this show." She added, "Even my staff said, 'I haven't seen Annie this nervous in a long time,' as soon as they saw me. My whole family is nervous. They say, 'We'd be so hurt if Mr. Kang scolded us for training Echo and Coda badly.'"

She jokingly added, "It's a really big deal—Echo and Coda appearing on YouTube," giving special significance to her dogs' first appearance on a show.

Annie then began showing off Echo and Coda in earnest. Confidently saying, "They have so many talents," she tried a shell-game-style guessing trick with Echo.

Echo immediately identified the hand holding the treat, prompting Annie to exclaim, "Isn't my baby a genius?" Her delight at even her dog's small trick revealed her true nature as a doting dog mom and brought laughter.

Annie continued showing off Echo and Coda's various tricks. Watching her dogs, she said, "They're cute sometimes. They're so cute I feel like I can't breathe. Even when I'm somewhere else, thinking about them makes me think they're so cute," expressing her overflowing affection.

She repeatedly exclaimed, "I don't know what to do," once again revealing her extraordinary love for her dogs. Unlike her nervous appearance in front of Kang Hyung-wook, Annie became more excited than anyone else whenever Echo and Coda came up, adding to the humor.

Meanwhile, Annie is known to be the maternal granddaughter of Lee Myung-hee, chairwoman of Shinsegae Group, and the eldest daughter of Chung Yoo-kyung, chairwoman of Shinsegae. Last May, she graduated from Columbia University, where she majored in art history and visual arts. In June last year, she made her official debut in the Korean pop music industry as a member of ALLDAY PROJECT.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.