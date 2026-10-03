Roy Kim Revisits the 'Outfit Controversy' That Drew Thousands of Mocking Comments... "It Gave Me Trauma" (The Seasons)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Singer Roy Kim once again amused viewers by revisiting his past "outfit controversy."

Roy Kim, Yoon Min-soo, Parc Jae-jung, Woody, and Bora appeared on the KBS 2TV music talk show The Seasons—Sung Si-kyung's Eardrum Boyfriend, which aired on the 2nd.

Sung Si-kyung took a close look at Roy Kim's outfit that day and remarked, "You came dressed so normally," sounding somewhat disappointed.

Roy Kim replied, "It's because I developed trauma last time. Today, I came dressed somewhat normally," prompting laughter.

Sung Si-kyung brought up Roy Kim's appearance on the same program about five months earlier. He said, "Roy Kim appeared on our show five months ago. After the underwear ambassador controversy, there was an outfit controversy," adding, "A lot of comments were posted."

He then showed photos of Roy Kim's outfit from that time, along with online reactions.

Roy Kim joked, "I heard it got the most comments in the entire history of The Seasons," roasting himself and drawing big laughs.

At the time, Roy Kim appeared in a light-blue shirt paired with purple pants. Online, people posted unusual reactions such as, "Who dressed Roy Kim in Mentos?" "Did you rub a Goryeo celadon vessel and make a genie appear?" and "A singing Goryeo celadon vessel and the fairy living inside it," turning the outfit into a hot topic.

This time, Sung Si-kyung joked about Roy Kim's brown-toned outfit, saying, "Why are you dressed like an old tree today?"

Roy Kim also joked about his outfit, saying, "That's why I took all the color out today. As a man making a fall comeback, I dressed in brown as an 'autumn man.'"

He continued, "Since the Mentos incident, my stylist has become extremely conservative. He had no choice, because several thousand comments were saying, 'Who dressed Roy Kim like that?'"

Roy Kim, who unexpectedly became the focus of attention because of his past outfit, turned the incident into a subject of conversation on the show and responded to it lightheartedly, bringing laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.