"He Stabbed Her 28 Times in Front of Their Child"... The "Two Faces" of a Diligent Civil Servant Husband (Unanswered Questions)

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] On the 3rd, Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s Unanswered Questions investigates the identity of a killer who brutally murdered a child's mother in front of the child.

The Helmeted Intruder Who Came in the Morning

A tragedy occurred early in the morning of Sept. 1 at a multi-family residence in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province. A woman was leaving home to take her 5-year-old child to daycare when an uninvited visitor suddenly appeared in front of her. Wearing a helmet, the man had been hiding in the building's stairwell and mercilessly attacked the woman in front of her child.

The victim, 34-year-old Park Eun-a (pseudonym), died after being stabbed in 28 places. The attacker fled on the motorcycle he had arrived on and was arrested four hours later at a lodging facility in Suwon. To the shock of many, he was Mr. Yeom, her husband of five years and a civil servant. Why did he brutally murder his wife in front of their child?

Impulsive Act or Premeditated Murder

"He had never shown any violent behavior.

Could something we don't know about have driven him to snap?"

- An acquaintance of Mr. Yeom

Mr. Yeom was known as a diligent civil servant. His acquaintances speculate that he acted impulsively after feeling betrayed when his wife suddenly filed for divorce. Mr. Yeom also reportedly told police investigators that the crime was caused by stress from the divorce proceedings.

Although Eun-a had been preparing for divorce, her bereaved family members never expected Mr. Yeom to commit murder. Eun-a had moved out and was living separately from him, so how did Mr. Yeom obtain the address of her residence and the passcode for the building's common entrance, allowing him to enter in advance?

The Horrifying Truth Captured by a Home Security Camera

During an interview with the production crew, Eun-a's younger brother recalled something she had said while she was still alive. Three months before the incident, Eun-a showed him a USB drive, saying it contained evidence for her divorce lawsuit. Could it hold clues to the case and secrets between the two?

"I'm not angry for some reason.

But I just feel sorry for my sister...."

- Younger brother of the late Park Eun-a (pseudonym)

The USB drive, found only after a painstaking search, contained more than 4,000 videos, including home security camera footage from three months before the incident, when the situation had become dangerous enough to prompt a police response. More than 600 chilling voice recordings were also found on Eun-a's phone after its lock was finally bypassed. What do the two faces of Mr. Yeom revealed in the videos and recordings tell us—images and audio that shocked and terrified not only the bereaved family but also the production crew? The footage will be revealed for the first time on SBS's Unanswered Questions, airing Saturday the 3rd at 11:10 p.m.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.