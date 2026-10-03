Joo Hyun-young, 30, Shocked to Learn Her “Body Age Is at Menopausal Level”... “Is This Really Mine?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Joo Hyun-young was taken aback after receiving an unexpected result during an Eight Constitution Medicine test.

On the 2nd, the YouTube channel “Joo-yeon Is Joo Hyun-young” released footage of Joo Hyun-young visiting a Korean medicine clinic for an Eight Constitution Medicine test.

That day, Joo Hyun-young discussed the need for a health checkup and opened up about her health concerns. “The problem is that I have a really hard time digesting food. There are just so many foods that don’t agree with me. I also have lactose intolerance,” she said.

In response, the production staff scheduled an Eight Constitution Medicine test for Joo Hyun-young. Before undergoing the test for the first time, she carefully filled out the medical questionnaire and showed her anticipation.

Before the examination, the Korean medicine doctor looked at Joo Hyun-young and said, “You’re much slimmer than I expected. It looks like you’ve lost more weight.” Joo Hyun-young replied, “That’s right. I’ve lost weight.”

The full diagnosis then began. After checking her stress levels and physical activation, the doctor said, “This stress and physical activation—that’s your body age,” adding, “It’s really not good. If your body age is at this level, it’s comparable to menopause.”

Joo Hyun-young, who is 30 this year, looked flustered by the unexpected result and asked, “Is this really mine?”

The doctor continued, “Your sympathetic nervous system activity is also nearly at its highest level. At this level, it’s comparable to hwabyeong.” Joo Hyun-young could not hide her surprise, saying, “I thought I was someone who didn’t get angry.”

The doctor also explained her cerebral activation. “There are also many black areas in your cerebral activation,” the doctor said. “Your memory and concentration may be significantly reduced. You can’t help but feel tired.”

The doctor added, “When the results look like this, it is usually seen in people whose lifestyles are rather chaotic.”

According to the criteria explained by the Korean medicine doctor, Joo Hyun-young’s constitution was classified as Vesicotonia. The doctor explained, “Your insides are very cold,” adding, “You also have severe chronic fatigue, sensitive skin, and may be prone to allergies. Your body is weak.”

The doctor then advised, “That’s why it would be good for you to eat plenty of restorative foods during the summer.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.