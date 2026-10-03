"They Say Hyung's Busy"—Kian84 Poses for a Friendly Two-Shot with Tom Cruise, While Lee Si-eon Chimes In

[Sportschosun | Lee Ji-hyun] Webtoon artist and TV personality Kian84 met Hollywood actor Tom Cruise, who was visiting South Korea.

On the 3rd, Kian84 posted a photo with Tom Cruise on social media, along with the brief message, "Stay healthy, hyung 😭😭."

In the photo, Kian84 stands beside Tom Cruise and smiles brightly. Tom Cruise poses affectionately with his hand on Kian84's shoulder, while Kian84 squeezes his eyes shut and bursts out laughing, creating an unexpectedly friendly atmosphere.

In another photo, the two hold up a painting together and look at the camera. The artwork drew attention for its depiction of a cat and a man.

The exchange became even funnier when close friend and actor Lee Si-eon chimed in in the comments. Lee Si-eon cheekily asked, "Hyung, are you free this evening??" Kian84 replied, "I'd like to make you dinner, but I hear you're busy." Their usual playful back-and-forth, with global star Tom Cruise between them, brought laughter to fans.

Tom Cruise visited South Korea to promote his new film Digger. This marks his 13th visit to the country. At a press conference in Seoul on the 1st, he expressed his special affection for South Korea, saying, "It is an honor to be visiting Korea for the 13th time" and "I hope to visit 30 more times."

Digger follows the events that unfold when a small crack at oil tycoon Digger Rockwell's ice-drilling facility in Greenland escalates into a global disaster. It is the latest film from Alejandro González Iñárritu, the director of Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) and The Revenant, and was released in South Korea on the 3rd.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.