Choi Jun-hee, Whose 230,000-Follower Account Was Blocked, Suddenly Shares a Mukbang... Her Figure After Losing 55 kg Draws Attention

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Choi Jun-hee, the daughter of the late Choi Jin-sil, has drawn attention by sharing glimpses of her daily mukbang routine featuring a wide variety of foods.

On the 3rd, Choi Jun-hee posted several photos through a new account along with the caption, "Jun-hee's Meogeultende."

The photos showed a variety of foods Choi Jun-hee has enjoyed eating. The diverse menu, including meat, bread, sushi, gimbap, steamed squid, and omurice, caught viewers' attention.

Fans responded, "You eat better than I thought," "I can't believe you're still so slim after eating this much," and "Where does all that food even go?"

Previously, Choi Jun-hee revealed her distress after announcing that her social media account, which had 230,000 followers, had suddenly been blocked.

Meanwhile, Choi Jun-hee successfully lost a total of 55 kg, reducing her weight from 96 kg to 41 kg.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.