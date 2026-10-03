8-Year-Old Daughter Stoically Endures a Nosebleed... Why Kim So-young Was Moved to Tears: "The Thoughtfulness of a Korean Eldest Daughter"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yu-na] Former announcer-turned-broadcaster Kim So-young drew attention by sharing the deeply considerate behavior of her 8-year-old eldest daughter.

On the 3rd, Kim So-young wrote, "We were planning to go somewhere with nice weather today to eat, have coffee, and play, but because our younger son Su-ho was teething, Su-ho's dad (Oh Sang-jin) was wiped out in the morning, and by afternoon, Su-ho's mom was wiped out too. We couldn't do the other things we had planned, and all our plans changed, but he's still cute!"

She continued, "After finally getting Su-ho to sleep following a struggle, I came out and heard the sound of someone blowing their nose. When I went to check, my eldest daughter had a nosebleed. She had been trying to stop it on her own because she was afraid she might wake me while I was putting Su-ho to sleep." She added, "The thoughtfulness of an 8-year-old. Oh Su-a, the Korean eldest daughter, you've got this!"

Kim So-young drew attention by expressing how moved she was by her daughter's thoughtfulness in trying to stop her nosebleed on her own rather than calling for her mother, who was caring for her younger brother.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married fellow Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announcer Oh Sang-jin in 2016. After giving birth to a daughter in 2019, she welcomed a son last April.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.