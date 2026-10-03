'Kevin Oh, are you watching?'... Gong Hyo-jin's late-night drinking date with Jung Joon-won: "We had a drink"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Gong Hyo-jin showed off her close friendship with actor Jung Joon-won, with whom she played a married couple, even after the show ended.

On the 2nd, Gong Hyo-jin shared a video featuring Jung Joon-won on her social media. The footage showed the two standing side by side on a quiet street late at night.

Gong Hyo-jin and Jung Joon-won struck playful poses in front of the camera. They also stood naturally close together and smiled brightly, creating a relaxed atmosphere.

Gong Hyo-jin notably added the caption, "We had a drink." The video suggests that the two met separately for drinks after the drama ended, rather than during filming. Their connection from the show developing into a real-life friendship has drawn attention.

Gong Hyo-jin also wrote, "Now, Bo-na and Tae-sung, goodbye. Good work, you both worked hard," referring to the names of the characters they played. The two appeared to be belatedly saying goodbye to the married couple they portrayed, adding a heartwarming touch to their reunion after the show ended.

Gong Hyo-jin and Jung Joon-won played Yoo Bo-na and Kwon Tae-sung, respectively, and portrayed a married couple in A Bona Fide Killer, an MBC Friday-Saturday drama that ended on the 12th of last month. Jung Joon-won played Kwon Tae-sung, Bo-na's husband, who was unfailingly affectionate toward his family, as well as a reporter tracking Kingfisher. The drama concluded with a nationwide rating of 10.7%, its highest-ever viewership.

The pair's close friendship had attracted attention since filming began. At the wrap party following the end of filming last August, Gong Hyo-jin appeared before reporters with her arm linked through Jung Joon-won's and said, "I brought him," showing how warmly she looked after her younger colleague.

In an interview following the drama's conclusion, Jung Joon-won also said of Gong Hyo-jin, "She was an actress I had always liked very much, so I relied on her a lot," adding that there was much he could learn from her as an actor.

Meanwhile, Gong Hyo-jin married singer Kevin Oh, who is 10 years younger than her, on October 10, 2022.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.