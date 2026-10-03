Kim Ji-yu Once Again Publicly Courts Taeyeon's Older Brother: "Let's Meet and Do Tae Bo Once Before I Die"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Kim Ji-yu once again publicly expressed her unusual interest in the older brother of Taeyeon, a member of Girls' Generation (SNSD).

The 436th episode of tvN's Amazing Saturday, which aired on the 3rd, was a Gae(geu)cheon(jae)jeol special. Comedians Shin Gi-ru and Kim Ji-yu appeared as guests and shared various stories.

Earlier, when Kim Ji-yu appeared on Amazing Saturday in March, she mentioned Taeyeon's older brother and revealed her true feelings, attracting attention. On this broadcast, she also shared an anecdote about how Taeyeon helped her gain recognition as a celebrity among her friends.

Kim Ji-yu said, "My friends from my hometown of Jeonju didn't recognize me as a celebrity. When I appeared on 'Amazing Saturday,' they went, 'Huh?' Then I posted a photo I took with Taeyeon on social media, and she left a 'Jiyu heart' before moving on. It's not easy to leave a comment, either. My female friends went wild. They said, 'You're officially a celebrity. After Taeyeon, you're Jeonju's pride.'"

She added that not only her female friends but also her male friends reacted differently. She said, "When I mentioned Taeyeon's older brother Ji-woong while I was bald, my male friends said, 'What did that brother do to deserve this? You must have scared him a little by wearing bald makeup and putting his name out there.'"

Taeyeon said of her older brother's reaction, "If he had been scared, he would have contacted you, but he didn't."

Boom then asked Kim Ji-yu to say a few words directly to Taeyeon's older brother. Kim Ji-yu replied, "I met Taeyeon, one of the people I needed to meet before I die, and Ji-woong is the second. Let's meet and do Tae Bo once before I die. I'll wait to hear from you." Her message sent the studio into laughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.