Hong Jin-young, Was She Not Wearing a Seat Belt?.. "The Car Selfie Was Taken While the Car Was Parked"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Hong Jin-young personally added an explanation about a photo taken inside a vehicle to prevent any misunderstanding over whether she was wearing a seat belt.

On the 3rd, Hong Jin-young posted, "Leaving Taean County with lots of happy energy—I’m now heading to Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province aaah."

After greeting her followers with, "See you in a little while," Hong Jin-young, seemingly mindful of the circumstances in which the photos were taken, emphasized, "The selfie in the car was taken while the car was parked (whisper)."

In the accompanying photo, Hong Jin-young is taking a selfie inside a vehicle while holding a cup of coffee.

The photo could make it appear that she was not wearing a seat belt, but Hong Jin-young added an explanation to the post that the vehicle was parked when the photo was taken, preemptively addressing any criticism or misunderstanding over the issue.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.