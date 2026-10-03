"I Listened to a Taeyeon Song and Went to Prison"... Studio Abuzz Over Lee Soon-sil's Shocking Revelation

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Soon-sil, a North Korean defector-turned-businesswoman and chef, said Taeyeon of Girls' Generation (SNSD) was also highly popular in North Korea. She particularly shocked the cast by revealing that some people had even been punished for listening to Taeyeon's songs.

The 436th episode of tvN's variety show Amazing Saturday, which aired on the 3rd, featured Lee Soon-sil as the chef of "Nolto Restaurant Street."

That day, Boom asked Lee Soon-sil, "I heard the idol in your heart is here." The person Lee Soon-sil named was none other than Taeyeon.

Looking at Taeyeon, Lee Soon-sil said, "A lot of people in North Korea went to detention camps because of that darn girl," causing a stir in the studio. Taeyeon looked bewildered by the unexpected revelation and asked, "Me?" Boom also could not hide his surprise, saying, "Even to detention camps?"

Lee Soon-sil also shared stories she said she had heard directly from North Korean defectors. She explained that many people in North Korea knew about SNSD and Taeyeon, saying, "Those who come to South Korea all ask, 'You work at a broadcasting station, unnie—can't you see SNSD?'"

She then mentioned an acquaintance's story, saying, "I heard that her older brother listened to a Taeyeon song and went to prison." The story suggested that he had sought out Taeyeon's music even though accessing South Korean pop-culture content in North Korea could be punishable.

Lee Soon-sil said her acquaintances jokingly told her, "If you have Taeyeon, bring her over," but quickly changed their tune, saying, "You can't take her away. She has to sing." The remark drew laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Soon-sil said appearing on Amazing Saturday itself had been a dream and made no secret of her admiration for Shin Dong-yup. She showed her trademark unfiltered wit, saying, "I heard Shin Dong-yup would be on the show, and that's why I was nervous about coming here," and, "Even if everyone in this world were to die, Shin Dong-yup must not die." Her comments drew laughter.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.