"Bought for 2.3 Billion Won, Now Worth 5.6 Billion?" Ha Seok-jin's Cheongdam-dong Penthouse Soars by 3.3 Billion Won

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Actor Ha Seok-jin's apartment in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, where he has lived for more than a decade, was featured.

On the 3rd, the YouTube channel wanderplanet uploaded a video titled "Ha Seok-jin's 5.6 Billion-Won Han River-View Penthouse." The video introduced the Cheongdam-dong apartment where Ha Seok-jin has lived for more than a decade, along with the process of purchasing the property.

According to the video, Ha Seok-jin first moved into the Cheongdam-dong apartment in 2013. This was about a year after his father suddenly passed away.

At the time, Ha Seok-jin rented a 71-square-meter unit with two bedrooms and one bathroom, marking the beginning of his first independent living arrangement. The video explained that the residence was relatively small and offered a limited view of the Han River, but that the complex's resident-only amenities were an advantage for Ha Seok-jin, who enjoys exercising.

After looking at other properties within the complex, Ha Seok-jin reportedly purchased a 119-square-meter unit on the top floor. According to the video, the purchase price was approximately 2.3 billion won, and Ha Seok-jin used some borrowed funds to finance the purchase.

The unit's most recent transaction price is reportedly 5.6 billion won. A direct comparison of the purchase price presented in the video with the latest transaction price shows a difference of approximately 3.3 billion won.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.