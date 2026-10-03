"Impossible-to-hide curves" Maeng Seung-ji surprises fans while on a date with her doctor boyfriend

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Maeng Seung-ji drew attention by revealing her sweet date with her doctor boyfriend.

On the 3rd, Maeng Seung-ji posted photos on social media along with the caption, "I'm working hard to get rid of the slight swelling that remains."

In the photos, Maeng Seung-ji is seen working out at a gym. Wearing tight-fitting workout clothes, she captured attention by showing off her firm figure without any excess fat.

Maeng Seung-ji also shared a photo taken with her doctor boyfriend, showing them enjoying a date together. She offered a sweet update, sharing everything from her efforts at self-care through exercise to her affectionate everyday life with her boyfriend.

Previously, in August, Maeng Seung-ji announced her relationship by sharing a photo taken with her doctor boyfriend on social media.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.