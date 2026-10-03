Go Young-wook Takes Aim at 'Stars of the Past' Amid TikTok Suspension: "It's Unsightly to See Has-Beens Seeking Support"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Go Young-wook, a former member of the group Roo'Ra, sharply criticized former stars appearing on TikTok Live while addressing the permanent suspension of his TikTok account, calling them "unsightly."

On the 3rd, Go Young-wook posted a lengthy message on his X account regarding the recent controversy over the permanent suspension of his TikTok account.

Earlier, Go Young-wook shared a link to a TikTok short-form video on X. After access to the account was restricted, reports emerged suggesting that he had tried to make a comeback through TikTok but had been permanently suspended just one day after opening the account.

In response, Go Young-wook clarified that he had not only recently started using TikTok.

He stated, "For about a year, I had been using my TikTok account to share posts about my dogs and materials related to my music, and to reply to messages from fans who, unbelievably, still like and support me."

According to Go Young-wook, his original account was suddenly permanently suspended, and he received no meaningful response after contacting TikTok.

He explained, "I had been using it for more than a year without any problems, so I wondered whether there had been some mistake and created another account."

After sharing the new account on X, speculation arose that he was making a comeback. However, Go Young-wook stressed that he had not been planning any broadcasting activities through TikTok Live or other means.

He said, "Fans would occasionally tell me to try doing TikTok Live," but emphasized, "I had no intention whatsoever of doing live broadcasts, and I am not in a situation to do so."

Go Young-wook also made outspoken remarks about former celebrities who have recently appeared on TikTok Live.

He said, "It looked unsightly and sad to see has-beens who once dominated an era all standing in front of cameras, behaving without dignity as they played music like DJs, went live together, exchanged uninteresting conversation, and tried to receive donations."

Regarding the suspension of his own account, he added, "I actually feel that it was for the best, since it has made me even less inclined to use TikTok."

Meanwhile, Go Young-wook made his debut as a member of Roo'Ra in 1994 and pursued activities with the group. He was later tried on charges of sex crimes against minors, and in 2013 the Supreme Court of Korea finalized his sentence of two years and six months in prison. He was also ordered to undergo five years of disclosure and notification of his personal information and three years of electronic location monitoring.

Since his release from prison, Go Young-wook has effectively halted his entertainment activities but has occasionally shared updates about his life and thoughts through social media.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.