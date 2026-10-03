'48-Year-Old' Kim Sa-rang Swims in a Bikini in the Heart of New York City, Stunning with Her Glamorous Figure

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Kim Sa-rang showed off her bikini-clad figure in New York City.

On the 3rd, a video titled "New York Day 5: Hello, New York, Goodbye New York (feat. Dia Beacon & Rooftop Pool)" was uploaded to Kim Sa-rang's YouTube channel.

On the last day of her trip to New York City, Kim Sa-rang left Manhattan to explore a farm-to-table restaurant and a farm in the Hudson Valley. She then traveled to Beacon, where she visited the contemporary art museum Dia Beacon and Main Street, enjoying the rest of her trip.

After returning to her accommodation, Kim Sa-rang headed to the outdoor rooftop pool she had been eyeing.

Introducing the pool, she said it was "a place where you can swim while looking at a forest of buildings," and filmed New York's skyscrapers as she looked up at them while swimming on her back.

Kim Sa-rang, who was wearing a bikini, drew admiration by showing off a youthful appearance and notably curvy figure that made it hard to believe she was 48 years old.

Kim Sa-rang leisurely enjoyed swimming and expressed her satisfaction, saying, "I kept going around because I didn't want to waste the day, so it feels wonderful to swim at such a relaxed pace like this." She later made people laugh by saying, "My lips turned blue because it was cold."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.