Why Swings Eventually Turned to Obesity Medication: "I Was Weak. I Wanted to Take the Easy Way Out"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Rapper and actor Swings opened up about his repeated dieting and weight regain.

On the 3rd, Swings appeared on the YouTube channel run by married couple Hong Hyun-hee and Yeon Jeseung and shared an update on his life. When dieting came up during the conversation, he said he had lost about 6 kg over the previous two and a half months.

However, Swings' answer was unexpected. Since he usually enjoys exercising and even runs a gym, he was asked questions such as, "You seem like someone who could lose weight through exercise, so why did you rely on that?" and "I understand that you have strong willpower." Swings confessed, "I was weak. There was nothing cool about that. I wanted to take the easier way out."

Swings also spoke candidly about his dieting pattern. He said, "I have a wake-up call about once every year or two. Then, all of a sudden, I can resist overeating for an entire year, and I exercise really well." However, he said he falls apart again when his strong motivation fades. "I guess I can't let my resolve slip. Once it does, I fall apart. I have to start over like a sandcastle," he said.

Eventually, Swings acknowledged, "We're really weak human beings. I'm weak. Truly," drawing laughter.

This was not Swings' first dieting challenge. In 2018, he appeared on MBC every1's Video Star and revealed that he had lost a remarkable 22 kg from 98 kg. At the time, he lost weight by exercising for more than two hours a day for five months. He eventually became interested in dieting and even started a gym business.

The battle with his weight continued afterward. In 2021, he revealed that his weight had risen to 103.4 kg, but that he had brought it down to the 84-kg range through consistent exercise and diet management. He also said at the time that he tried to avoid weight regain by losing about 1 kg a month rather than shedding weight rapidly.

But his weight rose again. In a broadcast this year, Swings revealed that he had climbed back to 100 kg and candidly said, "It took me a year and a half to lose it. My appetite comes roaring back. I can't lose weight quickly. I know how. I just can't stick to it."

Eventually, Swings also turned to obesity medication. After revealing that he had tried Wegovy and Mounjaro this year, he explained that he lost 5 to 6 kg within just two weeks of starting Mounjaro, but that its effects later diminished. He said his appetite returned even after increasing the dosage. On MBC's Radio Star, he drew laughs by saying, "Yesterday, I ate three bowls of jajangmyeon."

After losing about 6 kg in total and then gaining 2 to 3 kg back, he also called himself "Iginjaro," a play on Mounjaro meaning someone who had "beaten" Mounjaro.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.