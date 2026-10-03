"My appetite completely disappeared": Kim Joon-hyun confesses to getting a diet injection, but eventually gives in to pork belly

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Comedian Kim Joon-hyun confessed that his appetite completely disappeared after getting a diet injection, but admitted that he eventually succumbed to the temptation of pork belly.

Kim Joon-hyun, Hwang Je-seong, and Kim Hae Jun of "Tasty Guys" appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," which aired on the 3rd.

Kim Joon-hyun surprised everyone that day by revealing, contrary to their expectations, "I have experienced getting a diet injection exactly once."

Kim Joon-hyun said that while taking a blood-sugar supplement to manage his blood sugar, he ended up getting a diet injection at his doctor's recommendation.

He said, "A diet injection is originally a diabetes medication. It wasn't originally intended for weight loss. I wasn't at the point where I needed an injection, but I tried it once at my doctor's recommendation. I gave it a try for the experience." He continued, "That day, I took my children to Gyeongju. After getting the injection, I drank a glass of milk in the morning, and I wasn't hungry until the evening. I didn't even crave food. It was so fascinating." He said he was surprised by this first-ever experience of completely losing his appetite.

However, even the appetite-suppressing effect proved useless in front of his favorite pork belly.

Kim Joon-hyun confessed, "I didn't feel like continuing to eat, but I ended up eating because pork belly is the star of barbecue."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.