Jo Hyun Ah Overcomes Wegovy Rebound and Looks Dramatically Different After Losing 17 Kilograms—Her Miniskirt-Clad Legs Turn Heads

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Urban Zakapa's Jo Hyun Ah drew attention by revealing her dramatically changed appearance after losing 17 kilograms.

On the 3rd, Jo Hyun Ah posted photos on her social media showing herself at a university festival.

In the photos, Jo Hyun Ah captured attention with her noticeably slimmer appearance after successfully losing weight. Her sharper jawline stood out, while her miniskirt revealed her slender, shapely legs and drew admiration.

Jo Hyun Ah had previously made headlines by revealing that she had lost 17 kilograms through weight loss.

Meanwhile, Jo Hyun Ah previously admitted on a YouTube channel that she had taken Wegovy. At the time, she revealed that she had stopped taking it, saying, "I took Wegovy for three months, but I lost weight so quickly that I experienced rebound weight gain."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.