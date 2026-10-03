ALLDAY PROJECT's Tarzzan and Jimin of BTS Are 'Seniors and Juniors from Busan Arts High School'... "We Still Haven't Met Even Once"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Tarzzan of ALLDAY PROJECT revealed that he is a junior of Jimin of BTS.

The MBC variety show 'Omniscient Interfering View,' which aired on the 3rd, featured Tarzzan's visit to his alma mater, where he is known as 'the legend of Busan Arts High School.'

Tarzzan had his first schedule in Busan since his debut that day and wanted to visit his alma mater. He had two hours to spare before attending a music awards ceremony held in Busan. His manager anticipated the visit, saying, "He has always wanted to visit his school whenever he goes to Busan."

On the way to the school, Tarzzan was visibly excited to be back in Busan after so long. He began by saying, "Of elementary, middle and high school, high school was the most fun. I'm going back for the first time in six years."

Tarzzan especially attracted attention by revealing, "One of my school seniors is Jimin of BTS. We were even in the same department." He recalled, "Whenever I performed at high school, my senior Jimin would always send congratulatory flowers."

However, Tarzzan expressed his regret, saying, "It's a shame that I still haven't met him even once." He added, "If I get to meet him, I would like to greet him by telling him which graduating class I'm from."

Meanwhile, Tarzzan won the gold prize at the Dong-A Dance Competition for two consecutive years. The record reportedly remains unbroken, earning him the nickname 'the legend of Busan Arts High School.'

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.