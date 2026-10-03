Hwang Je-seong, Even a Creditor Showed Up Outside the Recording Venue Because of His Father’s Debt: "I Completely Lost It"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Comedian Hwang Je-seong shed tears as he recalled the comfort he received from Moon Se-yoon during the controversy over his father’s debts.

On Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s Kim Joo-ha’s Day & Night, which aired on the 3rd, Kim Joon-hyun, Hwang Je-seong and Kim Hae Jun of The Delicious Guys appeared.

That day, Hwang Je-seong shared a story from the past about how a single remark from Moon Se-yoon had given him great strength.

Explaining why he became a comedian, Hwang Je-seong said, "There was quite a lot of debt in my family. I had never planned to become a comedian, but I did it because of money." He revealed that he had chosen a career as a comedian to repay his father’s debts.

At one point, several situations he could barely handle hit him all at once. Hwang Je-seong recalled, "The debt gradually began to tighten its grip on my life, and things became extremely difficult. There was a day when I completely fell apart mentally because of family problems. Unfortunately, that was the day of a Comedy Big League recording. A creditor showed up outside the recording venue holding a placard because of my father’s debt."

He continued, "I couldn’t even memorize my lines, and because it was something I had never experienced before, it was extremely difficult. I experienced physical symptoms similar to acrophobia. My knees went weak even when I was standing still. My turn onstage was approaching, and I wondered, ‘How am I supposed to overcome this?’"

The person who approached Hwang Je-seong at that moment was Moon Se-yoon. Hwang Je-seong recalled the moment through tears, saying, "Before I went onstage, Se-yoon came up to me and said, ‘I’m honored to be able to do comedy in the same era as you.’ It gave me a lot of strength."

Moon Se-yoon also remembered what had happened. He explained the meaning behind his words to Hwang Je-seong, saying, "It was clear that Je-seong had become dejected. It didn’t feel right to just tell him to hang in there. I sincerely wanted to give him courage." He continued, "I told him, ‘I’m honored to be with you,’ and went onstage first. I guess he came out after crying. He performed incredibly well that day without letting anything show."

Even after time passed, Hwang Je-seong did not forget Moon Se-yoon’s words. He expressed his gratitude, saying, "This is something only the two of us know, but in a way, I think it means I’ve succeeded." He added, "A person with no blood relation to me saying something like that—I think that must be what a successful life is. I think I’m blessed with good people around me."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.