Choi Kang-hee Now Travels With a Manager After Four Stalkers: "They May Not Mean Any Harm, but I Feel Fear"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Choi Kang-hee opened up about how she came to have a manager accompany her after recently being targeted by stalkers.

The daily life of Choi Kang-hee was revealed on the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) entertainment program "Omniscient Interfering View," which aired on the 3rd. She had returned to acting with the play "Closer" after ending a five-year hiatus.

What particularly caught viewers' attention was the change in how Choi Kang-hee traveled. She had previously handled her schedule by driving herself without a manager, but that day she traveled in a car driven by a manager.

The change was prompted by the stalking Choi Kang-hee had recently experienced. "I originally promised that I would have a manager accompany me if I returned to acting," she said cautiously, adding, "There was also a recent stalker issue. About three or four people."

She then candidly shared her feelings, saying, "Some of them may not have bad intentions, and some may be sincere, but I feel afraid."

Choi Kang-hee eventually told her close friend and agency head, Song Eun-i, about the situation. "I told Eun-i, and since I happened to be starting acting again, she said, 'Kang-hee, I think now is the time,'" she explained. "So Eun-i's manager came to accompany me specially today."

Song Eun-i also explained why her manager began accompanying Choi Kang-hee, saying, "It would be good to have someone with experience accompany her so she can feel comfortable."

Choi Kang-hee had previously spoken out about being stalked through social media in July. At the time, she warned, "Yesterday, I saw a letter saying that if I did not leave a message, it would be taken as consent and the writer would follow my car. I also found out that it was the person who spoke to me a few days ago." She continued, "I will not reveal the person's name. Please do not come looking for me. No response is also a refusal."

In particular, she appealed, "I hope you understand that attempting to speak to someone without their consent, waiting for them, and following them constitute stalking. Even if you do not intend harm, I hope you understand that such actions cause psychological fear."

She also made clear that she would not accept letters or gifts delivered to the broadcasting station. At the time, Choi Kang-hee revealed, "Because of these things that have continued recently, I have even had nightmares that I cannot distinguish from reality," and asked her fans for cooperation.

Ultimately, about two months after publicly pleading, "Please do not come looking for me," Choi Kang-hee explained on television that she had actually been feeling afraid because of several people. She also directly revealed why a manager had come to accompany her.

Meanwhile, Choi Kang-hee returned to acting with the play "Closer" after ending an approximately five-year hiatus that began after the KBS2 drama "Hello, Me!" in 2021. On "Omniscient Interfering View," she also candidly discussed her preparations for the play and why she had stepped away from acting.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.