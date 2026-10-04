Jang Yoon-jeong ♥ Do Kyung-wan Take Family Photos, Revealing 'Four Identical Faces'... Carbon-Copy Looks

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan have drawn attention after revealing a family photo with their two children, as all four family members bear an uncanny resemblance to one another.

On the third, Do Kyung-wan posted a photo along with the hashtags "#DiningOut #Samgyeopsal #PorkSkin #ThreeBottlesOfSoju."

The photo shows Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jeong dining out with their son, Do Yeon-woo, and daughter, Ha-young. The four huddled closely together at the restaurant and looked at the camera with their faces pressed close, creating a warm family atmosphere.

What particularly caught people's attention was how much the four family members look alike.

Along with Do Kyung-wan and Jang Yoon-jeong's bright expressions, the sight of their now much-grown children, Do Yeon-woo and Ha-young, conveyed a heartwarming glimpse of the family's everyday life.

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong and Do Kyung-wan married in 2013 and have a son, Do Yeon-woo, and a daughter, Ha-young.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.