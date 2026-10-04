Choo Young-woo Was Accepted to Sejong University, but His Admission Was Suddenly "Canceled"... "I Was Given the Wrong Registration Date"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Choo Young-woo revealed that he was unable to attend Sejong University for an unexpected reason, despite being accepted.

On the 3rd, actors Choo Young-woo and Kim So-hyun appeared as guests on actor Yoo Yeon-seok's YouTube content, where they co-starred and chatted about their experience in the ENA drama "Love Doctor."

During a discussion about his career plans as a student, Choo Young-woo said he had originally been very interested in engineering. "The department I wanted to attend in high school was engineering," he said, adding that he was particularly interested in studying biotechnology.

Choo Young-woo said he enjoyed studying biology and was also interested in science and mathematics, but ultimately chose to pursue acting. Yoo Yeon-seok then brought up the subject, saying, "I heard that you were accepted to every school you applied to during the K-Arts admissions process." Choo Young-woo replied, "I got into several schools."

When asked which schools had accepted him, he mentioned the Seoul Institute of the Arts and Sejong University, among others. Yoo Yeon-seok, who attended Sejong University, reacted enthusiastically and said, "You could have been my junior." Choo Young-woo also revealed that he was scheduled to enter Sejong University in the 2018 academic year.

Yoo Yeon-seok then asked, "But why did you give up on Sejong University?" After briefly looking at Yoo Yeon-seok, Choo Young-woo confessed, "There is a story behind it. My admission was canceled," surprising everyone.

The reason was unexpected. Choo Young-woo explained, "My admission was canceled because I was given the wrong registration date." He missed the registration period, and the opportunity was then passed through the system to the next waitlisted candidate. As a result, he had to take the entrance exams again the following year.

After hearing the unfortunate story, Yoo Yeon-seok expressed his regret and elicited laughter by saying, "If I had been with you then, I would have held you back and said, 'Young-woo, you have to pay your tuition. Register quickly.'"

The two actors' unusual connection to Sejong University also drew attention. Yoo Yeon-seok, a graduate of Sejong University's Department of Film Arts, said that he went on to complete graduate school and now teaches students as a professor at his alma mater. Looking back on his college days, he joked, "People called me a ghost bound to Sejong University."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.