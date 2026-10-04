Nam Bo-ra's Pet Dog Disappeared After She Had a Son? "People Keep Asking If I Gave It Up for Adoption"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Nam Bo-ra recently shared an update on her life to mark her son's 100th day, and also drew attention by revealing an update on her pet dog, Meoteori.

Nam Bo-ra posted photos on her social media account on the 3rd, saying, "Today, I took my son for his 100-day photoshoot. Even though he was very upset because his feeding time overlapped with the shoot, he put up with it and let us take beautiful photos of him."

She added, "He now sleeps for at least eight hours straight each day, and 10 hours when we're lucky. He's grown well and healthily without getting sick during his first 100 days. I can't believe it's already been 100 days. Time really flies."

In particular, Nam Bo-ra also shared an update on her pet dog, Meoteori, drawing attention.

Nam Bo-ra said, "Meoteori is doing well, too. Many people ask whether I gave Meoteori up for adoption because Meoteori doesn't appear much in my vlogs."

She continued, "Meoteori is also doing well while diligently helping me raise Kongali. Meoteori is a grateful dog who stayed up all night with me during the late-night feedings."

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra married an entrepreneur who was the same age as her last year and recently gave birth to a son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.