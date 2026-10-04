Kim So-hyun, 18 Years Into Her Career Since Starting as a Child Actor, Reveals a Surprising Side: "I Like Whiskey—My Taste in Alcohol Is Macho"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Kim So-hyun, a former child actor now in her 18th year since debut, revealed that she is a surprisingly enthusiastic drinker, quite unlike her familiar image.

On the 3rd, actors Kim So-hyun and Choo Young-woo appeared as guests on Yoo Yeon-seok's YouTube content. The two had worked together on the ENA drama Love Doctor.

As the three discussed travel and food, the conversation naturally turned to their drinking preferences. Kim So-hyun said she generally enjoys alcohol, adding, "I don't really have anything I avoid, but I like whiskey."

Her tastes were particularly distinctive. When asked which whiskey she liked, Kim So-hyun said she preferred smoky styles and mentioned Ardbeg and Laphroaig. She enjoys whiskeys with a strong peat aroma that makes them polarizing.

Kim So-hyun said people around her describe her alcohol preferences as "totally macho," drawing laughs.

Because Kim So-hyun began acting as a child, the public is accustomed to seeing her as a child actor, making her unexpected tastes all the more intriguing.

Kim So-hyun also revealed how she properly learned to drink. Recalling, "I was taught strictly by older female friends in my early 20s," she added, "I used to get drunk and go home, but now I've developed some know-how and learned how to survive company dinners."

She then introduced her own survival trick for company drinking gatherings, known as 'jjabaegi.' Kim explained that if you put ice and soju in a large glass, the ice melts over time and naturally dilutes the drink. More importantly, holding a large glass makes it look as though you are drinking heavily, so people around you stop urging you to drink more.

She said, "If you carry it around, it looks intense. Since people think, 'She drinks soju from a glass like that?' nobody tells me to drink any more," sharing a trick she actually uses at company gatherings.

Kim So-hyun gave Choo Young-woo, who said he simply accepts and drinks whatever alcohol is served at company gatherings, a firm warning: "You shouldn't do that." She then drew more laughs by passing on her "senior's know-how": you have to stick to one type of alcohol to survive until the end.

Kim So-hyun's down-to-earth personality also showed in how she spends time alone. She said she enjoys going out and eating by herself, revealing that she has visited not only conveyor-belt sushi restaurants alone but also Korean barbecue restaurants.

In particular, she said matter-of-factly, "I wanted to eat meat, so I went alone, and it was fine. I even cooked ramen." Yoo Yeon-seok asked, "Did you make a reservation pretending there were two of you and act as if the other person didn't show up? Or did you just walk in alone?" Kim So-hyun replied, "I walked in alone, confidently."

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.