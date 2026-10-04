"From a Hand on Her Waist to a Hug": Dayoung's 'Next-Level Physical Contact' Fan Service at University Festival Sparks Debate

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong Yu-na] Dayoung of the group Cosmic Girls (WJSN) has drawn mixed reactions online over the fan service she delivered at a university festival.

Dayoung took the stage at Hanyang University's festival on the 2nd and performed while engaging with the audience. During the performance, she also invited a fan onto the stage to join her for a special routine.

A moment involving a male audience member, in particular, attracted attention after spreading on social media. In the video, the man is seated on a chair onstage, while Dayoung sits beside him, puts an arm around his shoulder and performs in close proximity. The male audience member also places a hand on Dayoung's waist, and the two share a hug.

Dayoung also approached female audience members and put an arm around their shoulders, demonstrating fan service that brought her closer to the crowd. As she created the performance together with her fans, the routine naturally included physical contact.

Some online users said the scene must have created a special memory for the fan, since he was able to perform alongside and even hug his favorite singer onstage.

Others, however, expressed mixed views, arguing that the level of physical contact was somewhat excessive despite being part of the fan service.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.