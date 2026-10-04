"Skinny-to-the-Bone Goal" Lee Hyun-yi Is Dieting at 177 cm and 55 kg... Close Friends 'Stunned'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Model Lee Hyun-yi revealed that she is currently dieting and disclosed her current weight.

On the 3rd, a video titled "What Happens When Three Women Gather at a Jjimjilbang" was posted on Lee Hyun-yi's YouTube channel. In the video, Lee visited a jjimjilbang with actress Kim Sung-eun and singer Byul, where they talked and spent time together.

While eating stone-baked eggs at the jjimjilbang, Lee brought up her diet. She began by saying, "I've been eating eggs constantly because I'm dieting these days, and it's driving me crazy."

Kim Sung-eun and Byul showed interest in Lee's diet, asking, "Why are you dieting?" Lee then drew attention by replying, "I want to become skinny to the bone, too."

Lee went on to reveal that she had gained 5 kg after getting married. "I gained 5 kg after getting married," she said, adding, "I've lost it now."

She also disclosed that she weighed 57 kg when she began dieting. Lee said, "I don't think I can go from 57 kg down to 52 kg. So my goal is 54 kg."

Regarding her current weight, she said, "I'm 177 cm tall and weigh 55.5 kg."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.