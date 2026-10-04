Jin Yang-hye Hurt by Son's Sudden Reversal: "He Turned Stern and Said He Wouldn't Listen to Badmouthing of Son Bum-soo"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Broadcaster Jin Yang-hye opened up about a time when she wanted to escape from her family while experiencing conflict with her two sons.

In the episode of MBN's "Dongchimi" aired on the 3rd, Jin Yang-hye, Jung Joo-ri, Oh Cho-hee and Yeon Jeseung appeared to share their stories under the theme, "I want to leave my child with someone else and escape at least once."

Jin Yang-hye, who has been married to Son Bum-soo for 33 years and is the mother of two sons, spoke about raising children and family life.

Jin Yang-hye said, "I've been a mother for 32 years," adding, "Rather than wanting to escape when the children were young because things were difficult, I wanted to escape when, during their teenage years, I had two sons who stood firmly against me."

She particularly recalled the moment her sons began siding with their father, Son Bum-soo, during disagreements between her and her husband.

Jin Yang-hye said, "It hurts so much when sons hit their mothers with painfully blunt truths. At first, they side with their mother, but at some point, they begin siding with their father." She continued, "Whenever something happened, the child who used to take my side and say, \"Why do you speak to Dad like that?\" suddenly turned stern at some point and said, \"I won't listen to anything said about Dad when Dad isn't here.\""

The other cast members were surprised and said, "So he was saying not to badmouth his dad."

Jin Yang-hye expressed mixed feelings, saying, "On one hand, I was so proud of him, but on the other, I thought, \"You little rascal.\"" She added, "I thought, \"I should stay away from these people. They seem like another species.\"" She honestly confessed that she had wanted to distance herself from her sons for a while.

Meanwhile, Jin Yang-hye married Son Bum-soo, a former Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) announcer, in 1994, and they have two sons.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.