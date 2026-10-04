Gwa Juice Se-yeon Launches Excel-Style Livestream Amid Controlled-Substance Controversy... KRW 120 Million Pours In Within a Day

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Internet broadcaster Gwa Juice Se-yeon, whose real name is In Se-yeon, has launched a new Excel-style livestream amid a controlled-substance controversy.

More than 20,000 viewers tuned in at one point during the premiere, while daily donations totaled approximately KRW 120 million.

On the first, Gwa Juice Se-yeon introduced her new Excel-style content, "Rookie Academy," during a YouTube livestream.

She introduced herself by saying, "I am Gwa Juice Se-yeon, the main MC. I also serve as its representative," and took charge of the broadcast herself.

She continued, "The show was postponed by one episode, so we ended up holding it on Thursday." She then announced the launch of the new program, saying, "We prepared extensively because it was delayed. We should be able to really have fun today."

More than 20,000 concurrent viewers tuned in at one point. According to Poong Today, a website that tracks internet-broadcast earnings, the show's daily donations amounted to approximately KRW 120 million. This figure represents the total amount collected by the entire broadcast and is separate from Gwa Juice Se-yeon's personal take-home earnings.

Gwa Juice Se-yeon, who has launched the new show, is currently being investigated by police on suspicion of violating the Narcotics Control Act.

She and her boyfriend, BJ Kay, whose real name is Park Jung-gyu, were booked by police last July. Kay is suspected of having an acquaintance obtain sleeping pills and other medications for him by proxy, then taking them with Gwa Juice Se-yeon in June. Reports say circumstances indicating that the two had taken psychotropic medication came to light as Gwa Juice Se-yeon was being transported to an emergency room.

Last month, Gwa Juice Se-yeon denied, through her legal representative, allegations that she was involved in obtaining sleeping pills by proxy and had illegally used drugs.

She explained, "I have never obtained sleeping pills through a proxy or been involved in doing so. I also clearly state that I have never illegally possessed or used narcotics or cannabis."

Her legal representative explained the circumstances of the case, saying, "It began when she took sleeping medication containing Zolpidem that her romantic partner possessed amid an escalating conflict, after which she was transported to an emergency room and received treatment."

Meanwhile, Excel-style livestreams are a form of internet broadcast in which multiple participants interact and perform reactions such as dancing to encourage competition over real-time donations. Their defining feature is the on-screen disclosure of rankings and positions based on donation amounts, followed by differentiated rewards accordingly.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.