Oh Cho-hee, raising twins alone, was even asked by her lawyer husband to clip his toenails... "Is he a good person to me, too?"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Oh Cho-hee opened up about the hardships of married life, saying that while raising her twins alone, she was even asked by her lawyer husband to clip his toenails.

On Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s Dongchimi, which aired on the 3rd, guests discussed the topic, 'It's hard enough raising my own kids—do I also have to raise someone else's?'

"Recently, a lot of hair had been falling out, so I was picking it up. My husband was sitting at his computer desk, and when he saw me, he asked me to clip his toenails," she said.

"He's rather big, and since I'm good with my hands, he asks me to do it. To be honest, I did it early in our marriage," she added.

Her husband's kind actions also ended up increasing her workload at home. Oh said she decided to marry him after seeing him pick up litter from the street while they were dating and buy food at a market on rainy days.

"Whenever we were on a date and there was trash on the street, he would pick it all up," she said, describing her husband as "a truly kind person."

However, after they married, she had to dispose of the trash her husband brought home. Oh said, "He picks up trash and brings it home, then leaves it there. I'd be so grateful if he sorted and threw it away himself, but I am the one who sorts that trash for recycling."

Regarding the food he bought at the market, she said, "When he brings it home, there's no time to prepare and eat it. I also have to dispose of the food waste. I'm looking after the children alone at home, and I don't even have time to go outside to throw it away."

"If he doesn't help look after the children and I also have to take out the trash, is he really a good person to me, too?" she asked rhetorically, revealing her pent-up frustration.

Oh also revealed how she got married about seven months after meeting her husband.

"I was about 38 when we first met. My husband seemed like a very good person, but I took a hard line and said, 'I don't have time to play around dating you. If we're not going to get married, let's not date at all,'" she recalled.

Her husband later arranged a meal with his mother, and Oh explained that her mother-in-law told them to set a wedding date as soon as they met.

Oh said her husband was also in his late 30s at the time. "I had been working since my early 20s, while my husband had spent a long time studying and had only recently become a lawyer," she said.

Meanwhile, Oh married her lawyer husband in May 2024 and later gave birth to twins. She had previously also spoken about her difficulties, saying that while she was caring for the twins alone, her husband would come home late and ask her to cook ramen.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.