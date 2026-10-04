Noh Sa-yeon Repeatedly Asked Lee Moo-song for a Divorce... A Fortune Teller's Prediction That He Would "Have an Affair Four Years Later" Became the Spark

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Noh Sa-yeon confessed that she had repeatedly asked her husband, Lee Moo-song, for a divorce in the past.

In particular, she revealed an anecdote in which she asked to break up in advance after hearing a fortune teller say, "He'll have an affair four years later."

On the 3rd, Noh Sa-yeon looked back on how she often brought up divorce during arguments with her husband on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s "Dongchimi."

When announcer Jin Yang-hye said that she often talked about divorce while arguing with her husband, Son Bum-soo, early in their marriage, Noh Sa-yeon empathized, saying, "Your husband didn't bring it up, right? You were the one who did, right? I brought it up a lot, too."

She continued, "I don't think things through. I'm emotional. My emotions fluctuate a lot, so whenever I thought, 'This isn't going to work,' I'd say, 'Let's break up.'"

A fortune-telling prediction was also among the reasons she asked her husband for a divorce. Noh Sa-yeon shocked the cast by revealing, "From the beginning, a fortune teller told me he would have an affair four years later, so I suggested we get divorced in advance."

She explained that the words she heard from her sister had made her anxious, saying, "They say he'll have an affair anyway. Noh Sa-bong came back after hearing what the fortune teller said and told me that your husband would have an affair four years later."

After that, she reportedly brought up divorce whenever her husband's behavior seemed even slightly unusual.

Noh Sa-yeon recalled what she had told him at the time: "They say you're going to have an affair, and I don't think I can live with that."

In other words, she had demanded a divorce in advance after hearing a fortune-telling prediction about the future, not after confirming an actual affair.

Choi Hong-lim expressed his surprise, saying, "In advance? That's incredible." Noh Sa-yeon also acknowledged her hasty reaction at the time, saying, "It must have sounded absurd from the listener's perspective."

Noh Sa-yeon, who was born in 1957, married singer Lee Moo-song, who is two years younger than her, in 1994. They have one son.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.