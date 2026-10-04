Noh Hong-chul, After Leaving 'Infinite Challenge' Due to Drunk Driving: "I Was So Anxious About the Very Next Day"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Noh Hong-chul looked back on the period when he suspended his broadcasting activities after a drunk-driving incident and confessed how anxious he had felt.

He also expressed his gratitude, saying that the things he had pondered on a pilgrimage trail at the time eventually led to the life he has today.

On the 2nd, Noh Hong-chul's YouTube channel released a video titled "Are You Seeing Anyone? Noh Hong-chul Answers Honestly."

While answering subscribers' questions during a trip, Noh Hong-chul recalled, "Eleven or 12 years ago, when I made a serious mistake, everything I was doing came to a halt, and I was so anxious about what would happen the very next day."

After being caught in a drunk-driving crackdown in 2014, Noh Hong-chul stepped down from programs including Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s 'Infinite Challenge.' In the video, he looked back on the period when his activities came to a halt, referring to the incident only as "a serious mistake."

Noh Hong-chul, who walked a pilgrimage trail alone during that period, also left a video message for his future self. He encouraged himself, saying, "Hong-chul, by the time you see this message, you'll have forgotten the pain of that thing in the past, right? You're actually good at walking like this."

He also recorded a dream he had while on the pilgrimage trail, saying, "I hope I can build a building where storytelling continues to breathe, even as it grows old."

The sudden free time gave him an opportunity to think about his future. Noh Hong-chul said, "Life always seems to have both a 'Hong-chul who will do well' and a 'Hong-chul who won't," adding, "I had all kinds of worries here, and in the end, I thought, 'The things I was thinking about back then are all things I'm doing now.'"

He later opened Hongcheol Chaek Bbang in Huam-dong, Seoul, turning the plans he had envisioned at the time into reality one by one. However, there was one plan he was unable to carry out.

Noh Hong-chul said, "I did everything except one thing. I wanted to open a walnut pastry shop," adding, "I actually did a tremendous amount of preparation, but the circumstances weren't right at the time, so I opened a bakery instead."

He also spoke candidly about how he feels when people see him as someone who does everything he wants and lives without worries.

He said, "I live with people asking questions like, 'That person gets to do everything they want,' 'That person must not have a single worry,' and 'I wonder what it feels like to always live like that.'" He added, "But that's not true. I'm so grateful, and I still can't believe it."

Meanwhile, Noh Hong-chul made his debut in 2004 with Mnet's 'Dr. No's Pleasure Street' and went on to appear on MBC's 'Come to Play' and 'Infinite Challenge.' He suspended his broadcasting activities following a drunk-driving incident in 2014, but later returned to television and has continued a range of activities, including running businesses and producing travel content.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.