Kim Soo-hyun Gets Emotional in Manila, Where 20,000 Fans Gathered: "We Laughed, Cried and Hugged"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Kim Soo-hyun shared laughter and tears with his Filipino fans. At a Manila fan meeting attended by approximately 20,000 fans, he expressed his affection through songs and hugs before appearing teary-eyed during his final farewell.

Sam Oh, a Korean-born broadcaster active in the Philippines, posted photos taken with Kim Soo-hyun and footage from the fan meeting on her social media account on the 2nd.

In the photos, Kim Soo-hyun stood beside Sam Oh, who hosted the fan meeting, and smiled brightly. Sam Oh wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations!" She added, "At this fan meeting, he made the fans feel moved as they laughed, cried and shared warm hugs with him."

The accompanying video showed Kim Soo-hyun interacting closely with his fans. He appeared on a lift from below the stage, smiled broadly and waved toward the audience.

He then took part in a question-and-answer session hosted by Sam Oh, embraced fans who came onto the stage and created memorable moments with them. He also delivered a live performance, drawing enthusiastic responses from the audience.

He was also seen fighting back tears as he waved to the fans again in farewell.

Fans who saw the post left comments such as "Thank you" and "It was such a special and unforgettable night," reflecting on the emotion of the event.

Kim Soo-hyun held the 'Our Forever with You' fan meeting on the 2nd at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. The event was organized by Philippine fashion brand Bench, and approximately 20,000 fans reportedly attended.

Sam Oh, who hosted the event, is a Korean-born broadcaster who has lived and worked in the Philippines for more than 20 years. She has worked as a host on various platforms, including radio and television programs.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.