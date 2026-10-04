'Rumored 60 Billion Won Fortune' Jun Hyun-moo Says His Cash Is Melting Away Because He Does Not Invest... Foot-Reading Expert: "He Looks Set to Become a Building Owner This Year"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo, who recently confessed, "I do not invest my money, so my cash is melting away," is set to receive an unexpected foot-reading prediction that he will become a building owner this year.

KBS 2TV's 'Boss in the Mirror' (directed by Choi Seung-hee, hereafter 'Boss in the Mirror') is a program in which South Korea's bosses voluntarily put themselves in their employees' shoes and engage in self-reflection to create workplaces where people enjoy working. As of the previous episode, it has maintained an overwhelming record of ranking No. 1 among entertainment programs in its time slot for 223 consecutive weeks, according to Nielsen Korea.

Today's episode, airing on the 4th, features Kim Baek-moon, a foot-reading expert with 35 years of experience. He reads the members' fortunes and predicts their futures based on the lines and shapes on the soles of their feet. When Kim Baek-moon appears, Kim Sook becomes deeply engrossed, saying, "He is extremely famous. He is really accurate." Kim Baek-moon then closely examines the feet of Jung Ji-sun, chef Lee Moon-jung, and Shin Gye-sook, three leading female chefs in Korean Chinese cuisine, and presents fascinating foot-reading results.

After examining the feet of Shin Gye-sook, a single woman in her 60s, Kim Baek-moon makes a startling prediction: "I guarantee it—on my honor, you will meet someone next year. In fact, there will be two younger men." Shin Gye-sook erupts in cheers before declaring, "This is the best fortune ever. Everyone, get ready to bring wedding gifts," prompting widespread laughter.

He also catches everyone's attention by telling Jung Ji-sun, "I see a large building. It is either seven or 12 stories tall." Lee Moon-jung and Shin Gye-sook immediately fawn over Jung Ji-sun, saying, "Please take good care of us," while Park Myung-soo also switches to a deferential attitude, saying, "I should start getting close to Jung Ji-sun from now on," sending everyone into fits of laughter.

Meanwhile, Kim Baek-moon throws the studio into an uproar with the surprise prediction, "Jun Hyun-moo is destined to become a building owner this year." Jun Hyun-moo, who is known for repeatedly advocating "low risk, low return," looks bewildered by the unexpected fortune-telling. Kim Sook also reportedly cannot hide her disbelief, asking, "Jun Hyun-moo is going to become a building owner?"

Who among them will Kim Baek-moon select as the person most likely to succeed? The fascinating results of his foot reading will be revealed on the main broadcast of 'Boss in the Mirror.'

Previously, Jun Hyun-moo said on a broadcast that he was the type of person who did not engage in financial investments, confessing, "I do nothing, so as a result my cash is melting away. I just do broadcasts without doing anything."

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.