Im Won-hee Deliberately Gets Physically Close to Lee Hee-jin... "Are They Going to Become a Thing?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Im Won-hee attempts bold physical contact during a roller rink date with Lee Hee-jin.

The studio erupts with reactions such as, "Are they going to become a thing?" as he shows a much more proactive side.

The special meeting between Im Won-hee and Lee Hee-jin, who are going on a 100-day anniversary date, will be revealed on Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS)'s "My Little Old Boy," airing at 9 p.m. on the 4th.

Recently, Im Won-hee and Lee Hee-jin had their third meeting following their date in Gangneung. Im Won-hee confidently said he had prepared a nostalgic date course for Lee Hee-jin, who was exhausted from her busy schedule.

Shortly afterward, host Seo Jang-hoon, who was watching their arcade date, was so impressed by Im Won-hee's manly side, which was unlike his usual self, that he exclaimed, "He had a secret weapon." Attention is now focused on whether Im Won-hee will be able to successfully complete the date he prepared.

The two then visited a roller rink, a nostalgic dating spot from their childhood. Im Won-hee actively brought Lee Hee-jin her skating equipment and even fastened her knee pads, surprising everyone in the studio.

As they began roller-skating together, an unusual atmosphere began to surround them.

Im Won-hee then made a bold attempt at physical contact with Lee Hee-jin. According to reports, the studio could not hide their pleased smiles at his previously unseen courage, saying, "He deliberately went for it," and, "Are they going to become a thing?"

Meanwhile, at a makchang restaurant, Im Won-hee continued flirting with Lee Hee-jin, even performing a makchang ring trick(?).

While Lee Hee-jin was away from the table, Im Won-hee called his close friend Jung Suk-yong to ask for dating advice. He revealed, "Actually, today marks the 100-day mark with Hee-jin," and shocked everyone by saying he had even prepared a gift to celebrate 100 days with Hee-jin, even though they are not dating yet.

At the end, Im Won-hee reportedly confessed how he feels by giving Lee Hee-jin a 100-day anniversary gift, drawing attention.

What will become of their relationship? The answer can be found on SBS's "My Little Old Boy," airing at 9 p.m. on Sunday the 4th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.