"My Ribs Were Broken and I Even Endured Water Torture Due to My Husband's Abuse"... Oh Eun-young, Furious: "This Is Attempted Murder"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Jun-seok] "Still a Couple," who continue living like a married couple even after divorcing, appears on "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell."

Episode 186 of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell" will air at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 5. It will feature the story of a "Still a Couple" who have continued running a gomtang restaurant together for seven years after divorcing.

Their unusual relationship, which involves running the business together as well as sharing their lives after the divorce, conceals wounds and conflicts that have remained unresolved for more than 40 years. What happened to the two people who could not bring themselves to leave each other's side even after divorcing?

In the observational footage, the two head to the restaurant for work without even exchanging a glance. They exchange only brief words necessary to run the business and have no everyday conversations at all. Although both say they are comfortable working together, every conversation inevitably turns into an argument, prompting concern.

The wife confesses that she wants her husband to acknowledge his past wrongdoing and sincerely apologize. She says she was hospitalized with broken ribs after his alcohol-fueled violence began just three months into their marriage, and that the assaults continued, with him throwing whatever objects he could grab and kicking her. She further claims that he even put his own head in water and threatened the family with a weapon, shocking everyone in the studio.

The husband, however, stunned the MCs by saying that she was leaving out what had caused the violence and talking only about what had happened to her. He also said he was uncomfortable with even bringing up the past.

Dr. Oh Eun-young stated firmly, "The husband's behavior is torture and extremely sadistic violence. This is attempted murder." However, the husband reportedly refused to change his mind, insisting that there was a reason for everything he had done.

The wife then revealed another shocking story, saying that she had seen her husband embracing another woman on CCTV footage.

The husband reacted dismissively, saying she was merely a younger acquaintance who often visited the restaurant. The wife's emotions grew increasingly intense as she became suspicious of her husband without receiving an apology for the pain of the past.

The husband wants to bury the past, while the wife wants to receive at least a single word of apology. Why have the two remained "Still a Couple" despite decades of repeated conflict? Their shocking story will be revealed on Episode 186 of MBC's "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell," airing at 9 p.m. on Monday, October 5.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.