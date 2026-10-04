Park Ji-yoon Opens Up About Battle With 'Adenomyosis'... "I Gained Weight After Hormone Treatment and Felt Self-Conscious at Glamorous Events"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Park Ji-yoon, a former announcer and media personality, confessed that she went through a difficult time after gaining weight following hormone treatment for adenomyosis.

She said that nothing changed despite exercising and managing her diet, and began a diet challenge with acquaintances around her to take control of her weight again.

Park Ji-yoon posted a video on her social media on the 4th, along with the message, "Diet challenge-ing. Would you like to hear my 4,895th diet story?"

Park Ji-yoon had previously announced that she was starting a diet challenge with a 1.4 million won prize for the winner. In the video, she explained why she had struggled to manage her weight.

"In fact, I had been suffering from adenomyosis. Then, when I started hormone treatment this spring, I gained so much weight," she said.

"Even when I exercised every day, I was back where I started the next day. Even when I barely ate anything but konjac rice for one meal a day, it felt as if I was on the verge of gaining 1 kilogram every day," she said, describing her frustration at the time.

The changes in her appearance also affected her confidence. Park Ji-yoon confessed, "The look I used to aspire to had completely disappeared, and I felt self-conscious even when I went to glamorous events."

She added, "Although I stopped hormone treatment, my body had already become as heavy as it could, and then the Chuseok holiday presented another challenge."

Park Ji-yoon later started a diet challenge with acquaintances who meet regularly in Jeju Province. "I post my daily meal plan and fasted weight every morning," she said, sharing that she had recently succeeded in losing weight.

Meanwhile, Park Ji-yoon married Choi Dong-seok, a former announcer and media personality, in 2009, and they have one son and one daughter. In 2023, they began divorce proceedings after 14 years of marriage. Park Ji-yoon is currently raising the children.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.