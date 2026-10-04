Bae Sung-jae: "I couldn't even lose weight with Mounjaro"... Drops from 100kg to 85kg while living with ♥Kim Da-young

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Bae Sung-jae is set to reveal how he lost 15kg after marriage through his wife Kim Da-young's diet management.

Bae Sung-jae and Kim Da-young will appear on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," airing at 8:30 p.m. this coming Tuesday, the 6th.

During the episode, Bae Sung-jae will surprise viewers by revealing that he reached his lifetime-high weight of 100kg while he and Kim Da-young were seeing where their relationship would go.

Bae Sung-jae said he weighed in the 70kg range when he joined the broadcasting industry as an announcer, reached 100kg just before he began dating Kim Da-young, and now weighs 85kg.

He also revealed that their newlywed home has suits in sizes ranging from M to 3XL because his weight fluctuates.

The episode will also unveil the special diet regimen Kim Da-young used to help Bae Sung-jae dramatically lose weight to 85kg after their marriage.

Bae Sung-jae, who tried Mounjaro and various diets to lose weight, said, "The weight I couldn't lose even with Mounjaro started coming off after I began living with my wife," and revealed a special diet regimen that helps him lose weight while eating three meals a day.

The MCs reportedly expressed admiration, saying, "His wife, Kim Da-young, is like a drill instructor." Kim Da-young's special weight-management secrets will be revealed on KBS 2TV's "Problem Child in House," airing at 8:30 p.m. this coming Tuesday, the 6th.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.