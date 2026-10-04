Kim Joo-ha Reveals Story of Senior Anchor Who Learned of Mother's Death Just Before Live Broadcast: "Her Eyes Were Crying, but Her Mouth Was Smiling"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Park A-ram] Anchor Kim Joo-ha shared a heartbreaking anecdote from her time as a broadcaster. She recalled the story of a senior anchor who had to appear in front of the camera after learning of a family member's death shortly before a live broadcast because there was no one available to replace her. The story brought to mind the moments when broadcasters must endure personal grief while working.

On the third, Kim Joo-ha opened up about her experiences while presenting the news on MBN's "Kim Joo-ha's Day & Night," highlighting the reality that broadcasters must conceal their emotions and fulfill their roles.

Kim Joo-ha began, "It seems that everyone faces difficulties, and the news industry is no exception. One of my seniors had a morning newscast that started at 6 a.m. She learned at 5:30 a.m. that her mother had died in a traffic accident. There was no anchor available to replace her, so she ultimately went on air."

She continued, "The problem is that morning news programs tend to feature a lot of cheerful and uplifting stories. She was delivering the news with a smile, but her eyes were crying while her mouth was smiling. Hwang Je-seong must have felt the same way." Her comments conveyed her sympathy.

Hwang Je-seong confessed what led him to become a comedian and opened up about his difficult past. He chose a career in comedy while struggling financially because of his family's debts.

Meanwhile, Hwang Je-seong said that day about what led him to become a comedian, "My family had a lot of debt. I had never considered it before, but I started because I needed money." Kim Joo-ha then asked, "Was that when creditors came to the filming location holding placards because of your father's debt?" Hwang Je-seong recalled the extreme hardship he experienced at the time.

Hwang Je-seong said, "People were murmuring outside, and when the incident happened, I could not even memorize my lines. It was the first time I had experienced anything like that, and I even developed physical symptoms similar to a fear of heights." He added, "My seniors told me, 'Even if you fall apart, wait until you come offstage after the performance. Take responsibility for your performance.' I wondered why I couldn't do that."

He continued, "Just before I went onstage, Moon Se-yoon came up to me and said, 'I'm honored to be doing comedy in the same era as you.' That gave me tremendous strength." He added, "The audience had seen all of that chaos, and I was overwhelmed by the fear that they might not be able to laugh when they saw me." He became teary-eyed, evoking sympathy.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.