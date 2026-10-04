"Did You Steal It?" Lee Kwang-soo's Yakult Delivery Bag—Why Is It There?

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Kwang-soo brought laughter to fans with an unexpected fashion choice involving a Yakult delivery bag.

Lee Kwang-soo recently shared a mirror selfie on a fan communication platform.

In the photo, Lee Kwang-soo is taking a picture of himself with his phone while wearing a green hat and an oversized denim jacket. He completed the distinctive look with a colorful scarf around his neck and accessories on his wrist.

What particularly caught people's attention was the large yellow bag slung over his shoulder.

He naturally paired the bag used by Yakult delivery workers with his everyday outfit, creating unexpected amusement.

When the familiar delivery bag appeared as part of Lee Kwang-soo's outfit, netizens jokingly reacted, saying, "Did you steal it?"

Even with just one photo shared without any particular explanation, Lee Kwang-soo showed off his signature playful charm.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.