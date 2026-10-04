"My Love, You Worked So Hard"—Dok2, at the Center of Marriage Rumors, Leaves a Sweet Message for Lee Hi on Social Media

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Rapper Dok2 drew attention by publicly expressing his unwavering affection for his girlfriend, Lee Hi.

On the 3rd, Lee Hi took to her personal account to thank her fans.

She shared several photos along with the message, "Today was such a happy day. Thank you for rewarding me with a packed audience."

In the photos, Lee Hi gazes at the camera while getting her makeup done ahead of a performance. Rather than heavy makeup, she opted for a natural look that created a fresh, delicate atmosphere. Her hair was tied up high, further accentuating her defined features and slender neck. The photos also captured her wearing a bright smile.

The post drew even more attention when Dok2 left a comment himself. He expressed his affection for Lee Hi with the brief message, "My love. You worked so hard." Fans also took notice of the couple's public display of affection.

Dok2 and Lee Hi officially announced in March that they were in a relationship. The couple made headlines after reports emerged that Dok2, born in 1990, and Lee Hi, born in 1996, had been dating since 2022.

Earlier, in May, photos of the two spending time with their families were made public, prompting speculation that they were preparing to get married.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.