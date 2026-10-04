Nana, “♥ T.O.P,” Reveals Her Sizzling Pool-Party Wedding Fantasy: “A Bikini Under My Wedding Dress”

[Sportschosun, Kim Jun-seok] Actress Nana has begun a publicly acknowledged relationship with T.O.P, bringing renewed attention to the unusual wedding fantasy she revealed in the past.

She wants to wear a bikini under her wedding dress and enjoy a pool party with her guests after the ceremony.

Dating rumors involving Nana and T.O.P were reported on the 2nd. Their respective agencies said the two first met while filming a music video and began dating around June, adding, "They are currently seeing each other."

Nana, who began her first publicly acknowledged relationship since her debut, shared her thoughts on a fan communication platform, saying, "You were really surprised, weren't you? I was too, and I'm a little embarrassed. We'll continue seeing each other in a beautiful and healthy way."

At the same time, Nana's wedding fantasy, which she had shared before beginning the relationship, is also being revisited.

Nana appeared on OngStyle, a YouTube channel run by Lim Seul-ong, in February last year and said she wanted to turn her wedding into a party.

She explained, "I want to hold the wedding outdoors by a pool, wearing a wedding dress with a bikini underneath," adding, "Everyone would have to wear a swimsuit to be allowed into the pool."

She also said she wanted to enjoy a full-fledged pool party with her guests after the ceremony. Nana playfully imagined the scene, saying, "Once the wedding is over and everyone gathers, that's when the party starts," and, "Mom, take it off! Mother and Father, take yours off! Then we have a pool party."

She added, "Isn't this just a fantasy? I want to try something like that," expressing her dream of a wedding with a freewheeling atmosphere.

She also spoke candidly about marriage and family. Asked, "How do you want to live in 2025 as Nana the person?" she replied, "I want to find someone to marry soon."

She also said, "I have a fantasy about marriage, and I really love babies," adding, "My goal in life is to build an ordinary family with someone I truly love at the right time."

Nana's fantasy of a poolside wedding had also been revealed 12 years ago. In a 2014 magazine interview, she said, "When I was young, I wanted to live alone, but at some point, seeing happy families changed my mind."

Even then, she drew attention by saying that she wanted to wear a bikini instead of a wedding dress at an outdoor pool and have her guests follow a swimsuit dress code.

Meanwhile, these comments were made before she began dating T.O.P, and no wedding plans for the two have been announced alongside their confirmation of the relationship.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.