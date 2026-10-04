Girl Group Trainee Dies Tragically at 8, Five Days After Performance

[Sportschosun, Reporter Park Aram] Hirata Luna, an 8-year-old Japanese idol trainee, has suddenly died of myocarditis caused by an influenza infection. The news came just five days after her final performance, leaving fans deeply saddened.

DIANNA Project, an idol project based in Nagoya, Japan, recently announced Hirata Luna's death on its official website. Hirata Luna had been pursuing her dream of becoming an idol as a Nagoya trainee with DIANNA Project.

Her management said that Hirata Luna had been suffering from myocarditis caused by an influenza infection before she died. In accordance with her family's wishes, the funeral proceedings were held privately, with only close family members and relatives in attendance.

DIANNA Project conveyed the following message: "We sincerely thank all the fans who have supported Hirata Luna and everyone involved who helped her." It also asked people to refrain from making individual inquiries, requesting media coverage, or posting questions on social media out of consideration for the bereaved family's feelings.

Hirata Luna reportedly took the stage on September 20, five days before her death. After her final performance, she posted a photo of herself smiling brightly on social media and exchanged greetings with her fans. She expressed her joy at completing the performance in a post that read, "Thank you again today. I had so much fun."

However, the tragic news came just days later. According to her family, Hirata Luna died at around 4 a.m. on September 25.

Through Hirata Luna's social media account, her family asked for understanding as they shared the news so suddenly and expressed their gratitude for the deceased. They thanked the fellow idols who had spent time with Hirata Luna during her lifetime, the fans who supported her, agency staff, and everyone around her.

In particular, her family asked people to cherish the time Hirata Luna spent working as an idol during her short life. Her family said, "One-third of Hirata Luna's life was spent as an idol," and added, "Please let her remain in a corner of your hearts as an eternal idol."

Myocarditis is a condition involving inflammation of the heart muscle, which can affect the heart's ability to supply blood. Symptoms may include chest pain, shortness of breath, and an irregular heartbeat.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.