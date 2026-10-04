"You Can Hit My Leg" Thai Actor Publicly Apologizes After Spreading His Legs and Encroaching on Song Kang's Space

Mint Magazine Thailand

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Thai actor Tay Tawan faced an unexpected situation after sitting next to actor Song Kang at a fashion show in Paris, France. After realizing that his posture had encroached on Song Kang's space, Tay Tawan offered a playful apology on social media.

On the 2nd, Tay Tawan shared photos from the event published by the Thai outlet Mint Magazine Thailand on his personal account and left a message for Song Kang. He wrote, "Sorry, Song Kang. I was taking up too much space. I only noticed it now. You can hit my leg next time," expressing his regret in a playful manner.

The photos that sparked attention were taken at the Loewe Spring/Summer 2027 collection fashion show held in Paris, France, on the 2nd. Tay Tawan and Song Kang, who attended as brand ambassadors, were seated next to each other in the audience while waiting for the show to begin.

In the photos, Tay Tawan was sitting in a relatively relaxed posture with his legs spread wide, while Song Kang, seated beside him, had both legs neatly together. The contrast between their postures caught people's attention online, and the scene quickly spread.

After looking at the photos later, Tay Tawan appears to have realized that his posture had left Song Kang sitting in a relatively narrow space. He then shared the post himself, adding a witty remark to his apology and prompting laughter.

Local online users also took an interest in the two actors. In particular, a photo that appeared to capture Song Kang looking toward Tay Tawan's legs prompted a range of reactions. Comments included, "It seems Song Kang was silently looking over," and "It's funny that he said Song Kang could hit his leg next time."

Meanwhile, Tay Tawan is a Thai actor born in 1991 who rose to fame through the U-Prince series and the Hwan-gak Sarang series. Song Kang is currently appearing in tvN's Saturday-Sunday drama Four Hands, Two Sonatas.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.