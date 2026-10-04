KCM to Hold Wedding Ceremony Today (the 4th) After Having Three Children; Yoo Jae-suk to Host, Kim Beom-soo to Sing Congratulatory Song

[Sportschosun | Kim Jun-seok] Singer KCM is holding a long-awaited wedding ceremony with his wife after becoming the father of three children. The ceremony, which was postponed due to his military service and business setbacks, will be a meaningful moment for him and his family.

KCM will hold a wedding ceremony with his wife, Bang Ye-won, who is nine years his junior, at an undisclosed location in Seoul this afternoon. Broadcaster Yoo Jae-suk will host the ceremony, while singer Kim Beom-soo will sing a congratulatory song to celebrate the couple's future together.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Suyeon, in 2012, but could not hold a wedding ceremony at the time due to KCM's military service and business setbacks.

They became legally married after registering their marriage in 2021 and welcomed their second daughter, Seoyeon, in 2022. They had their third child, a son, last year, becoming a family of five.

In August, KCM shared wedding photos on social media and expressed his feelings ahead of the ceremony he had been waiting for over many years.

He said, "Maybe because it is a wedding ceremony being held after 15 years, I have more worries and more to prepare for than I expected. I am truly grateful these days because so many people are celebrating with us and supporting us warmly."

He added, "Since we are doing this late, we will cherish it even more. We will continue to care for and love each other as we do now, and live happily as a family of five for a very long time."

Bang Ye-won also expressed her excitement ahead of the ceremony. She said, "There are six days left until the wedding. Preparing for a wedding again after having three children is exciting, but I am also very nervous. Thank you so much for congratulating us and celebrating with us."

Meanwhile, KCM's family is sharing glimpses of their daily life on KBS 2TV's *The Return of Superman*. The wedding ceremony is also expected to be shown on the program.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.