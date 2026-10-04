Choi Jung-hoon, Who Is Dating Han Ji-min, Posts Cryptic Social Media Message: "I Haven't Really Used My Smartphone for Weeks... Life Is Fun, and Sometimes It Isn't"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Ah-ram] Jannabi's Choi Jung-hoon candidly opened up about everything from the small details of daily life to his thoughts on music. He also shared changes in his recent lifestyle and his concerns about creating performances and music, drawing attention from fans.

On the 3rd, Choi Jung-hoon posted several photos and a lengthy message on his personal account. The photos included a selfie taken in a car, a meal, the space where he stays, and scenes from his work-related daily life.

Choi Jung-hoon, who said he had recently reduced his smartphone use, stated, "I haven't really used my smartphone for the past few weeks." He added, "I practice yoga again every morning," revealing that he had resumed the yoga practice he had put on hold for some time.

He also shared some casual thoughts about food. After saying, "I've been eating quite a lot lately," Choi Jung-hoon explained that he had bought a dish featuring David Bowie. "I like it so much that I deliberately put something in it. I intentionally placed the bread at the edge so Bowie would be visible," he wrote.

He also spoke candidly about his concerns regarding music. "I'm going through a period when I often ask myself, 'What is music? Is this music?'" he wrote. At the same time, he added, "When I look at the instruments and musicians around me, I know that it is music," expressing his affection for the people he creates music with and for the work itself.

He also expressed his faith in the people around him. Choi Jung-hoon wrote, "I think people who understand the virtue of diligence have gathered around us, and continue to do so," conveying his trust in those who create music alongside him.

He also revealed details about a space he likes. Introducing the room shown in the photos, he said, "My favorite kitchen. I wrote 'Not a Kitchen' on it. Because we do all kinds of things there. Even so, it is a kitchen."

He followed that with a witty comment about fashion. Choi Jung-hoon jokingly described his unique style as "my fashion-terrorist side, which makes sporadic appearances but is rarely seen by anyone other than the Peponi family and the Yuldong people."

Looking back on his recent life at the end of the post, he wrote, "I've really been living in a whirlwind. Life is fun, and sometimes it isn't." He added, "Making a performance is just as fun as making an album. Do your thing," showing his continued passion for music and live performances.

Meanwhile, Choi Jung-hoon is the vocalist and leader of the band Jannabi. He is publicly dating actress Han Ji-min and continues to meet fans through live performances.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.